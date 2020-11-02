Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 1,627.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $166.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

