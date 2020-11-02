Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 320,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,862,000 after purchasing an additional 174,084 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $166.97 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.21.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

