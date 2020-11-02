Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.