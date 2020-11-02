Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,116,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,385 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $98,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

