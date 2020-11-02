Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,292,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,901 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.