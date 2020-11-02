City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Insider Acquires £117,600 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) insider Rian Dartnell bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 392 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £117,600 ($153,645.15).

Shares of CLIG opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market cap of $217.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 479.52 ($6.26). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 404.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

