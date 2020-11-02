CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) Short Interest Up 21.8% in October

CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLWD stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. CloudCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

CloudCommerce, Inc provides data driven solutions worldwide. Its solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. The company offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services.

