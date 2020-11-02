CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CME Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CME Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.29.

NASDAQ CME opened at $150.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

