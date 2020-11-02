CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $150.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.83.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.