Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of CGO stock opened at C$79.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cogeco has a 1-year low of C$70.95 and a 1-year high of C$107.88.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

