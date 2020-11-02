Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,144 shares of company stock valued at $307,786 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.