Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLEGF opened at $12.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Coles Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.