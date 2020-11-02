Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Up 27.6% in October

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 783,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $46,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Columbia Financial by 35.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Columbia Financial by 270.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

