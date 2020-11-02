Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Comcast stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.