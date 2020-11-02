Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.