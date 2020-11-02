Comparing LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) & Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LSC Communications and Issuer Direct’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications $3.83 billion 0.00 -$23.00 million $1.23 0.03 Issuer Direct $16.30 million 4.60 $690,000.00 $0.33 60.85

Issuer Direct has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LSC Communications. LSC Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LSC Communications and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications -4.07% -0.66% -0.05% Issuer Direct 7.51% 6.72% 5.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of LSC Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of LSC Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LSC Communications and Issuer Direct, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

LSC Communications has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats LSC Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties. This segment also provides other print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation. The Book segment produces books for publishers; and provides supply-chain management, and warehousing and fulfillment services, as well as e-book formatting for book publishers. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells branded and private label products in various categories, such as filing products, envelopes, note-taking products, binder products, and forms. The Other segment produces magazines, catalogs, directories, statements, forms, and labels, as well as provides packaging and pre-media services; and provides outsourced print procurement and management services. LSC Communications, Inc. serves printed products service retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; publishers of magazines, books, and directories; online retailers; and office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers, and retailers and e-commerce resellers through the United States Postal Service or foreign postal services, as well as through direct shipment and online retailers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It also offers Regulation Fair Disclosure, news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and training platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. In addition, the company provides SEC documents conversion and editing; XBRL tagging; stock certificates fulfillment and delivery; telecommunications; printing; press release distribution; and investor outreach and engagement services, as well as proxy materials or annual reports. It operates under Direct Transfer, PrecisionIR (PIR), Investor Network, Interwest, and ACCESSWIRE brands name. The company serves corporate issuers, private companies, banks, brokerage firms, investment banks, and mutual funds; and professional firms, such as investor relations and public relations firms, as well as the accounting and legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

