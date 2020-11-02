Comparing Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) and Seadrill (NYSE:SDRLF)

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Seadrill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $271.62 million 0.89 $50.06 million $1.82 3.94 Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Risk & Volatility

Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oasis Midstream Partners and Seadrill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 2 6 0 0 1.75 Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.72%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Seadrill.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 25.88% 16.51% 9.02% Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01%

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Seadrill on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drill ships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment in shallow waters. The Other segment offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 35 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 16 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

