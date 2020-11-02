Comparing Surgalign (SRGA) & Its Peers

Surgalign (NASDAQ: SRGA) is one of 42 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Surgalign to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Surgalign alerts:

This table compares Surgalign and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -91.42% N/A -11.76% Surgalign Competitors -211.24% -73.61% -31.81%

Surgalign has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Surgalign and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Surgalign Competitors 376 1243 2029 106 2.50

Surgalign currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.36%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Surgalign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surgalign and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $308.38 million -$211.64 million -10.88 Surgalign Competitors $1.12 billion $151.86 million 34.92

Surgalign’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Surgalign beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.