Comparing VolitionRx (VNRX) and The Competition

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare VolitionRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx’s peers have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VolitionRx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% VolitionRx Competitors -993.00% -554.30% -52.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million -$16.10 million -7.24 VolitionRx Competitors $296.42 million -$15.37 million 105.78

VolitionRx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VolitionRx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx Competitors 349 875 1101 104 2.40

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 7.64%. Given VolitionRx’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

VolitionRx peers beat VolitionRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

