Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,738,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTYX opened at $0.03 on Monday. Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group Company Profile

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc provides a suite of healthcare related intelligent software tools for the health care market. It offers business intelligent health and wellness software, medical alert sales, and health care marketing and technology consulting services. The company's primary product includes MedFlash, which enables patients to maintain personal health and wellness information through the Internet with a portable USB flash drive that can be used on any computer.

