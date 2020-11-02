Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,738,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTYX opened at $0.03 on Monday. Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.