Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) PT Lowered to C$1,600.00 at Scotiabank

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$1,700.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,800.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Pi Financial lowered Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$1,398.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Software Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1 year high of C$1,637.22. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,499.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,495.17.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 41.4599976 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.341 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

