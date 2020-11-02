Contrasting Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) & Superior Industries International (OTCMKTS:SUP)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Garrett Motion and Superior Industries International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Industries International 0 2 1 0 2.33

Superior Industries International has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 225.20%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Superior Industries International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.09 $313.00 million $3.86 0.97 Superior Industries International $1.37 billion 0.02 -$97.03 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Industries International.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 7.66% -8.10% 7.92% Superior Industries International -30.58% -18.76% -1.91%

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Superior Industries International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products through distribution networks. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

