Contrasting Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) & B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) and Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of B&G Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for B&G Foods and Laird Superfood, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 0 7 1 0 2.13 Laird Superfood 0 0 3 0 3.00

B&G Foods currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.40%. Laird Superfood has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.04%. Given Laird Superfood’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laird Superfood is more favorable than B&G Foods.

Profitability

This table compares B&G Foods and Laird Superfood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods 6.22% 15.65% 3.83% Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B&G Foods and Laird Superfood’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $1.66 billion 1.03 $76.39 million $1.64 16.20 Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Laird Superfood.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Laird Superfood on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Back to Nature, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Clabber Girl, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Davis, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, McCann's, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Ortega, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Rumford, Sa-sÃ³n, Sclafani, SnackWell's, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone's, Trappey's, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, and Weber and Wright's. It also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. B&G Foods, Inc. sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products. The company offers its products through retail channels, its own website, as well as third-party online channels. Laird Superfood, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Sisters, Oregon.

