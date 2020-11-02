Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $2.13 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

