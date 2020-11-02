Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $2.13 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

