Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Buys 193 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 102,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.21 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

