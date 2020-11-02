Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 22,420 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRN opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 2.80. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

