Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $95,000 in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MTG. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

