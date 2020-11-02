Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the second quarter worth $38,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,699,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after acquiring an additional 148,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 942,798 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 432.0% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,095 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 868.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,901 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

