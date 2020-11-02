Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $455.61 million, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $58.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

