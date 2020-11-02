Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,150 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Barclays by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 44,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BCS opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

