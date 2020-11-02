Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 79,901 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,901 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

