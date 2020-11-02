Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

ICLK stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.97. Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICLK shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

