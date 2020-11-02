Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 111,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 27.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 505,884 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 178,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

QEP stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. QEP Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

