Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,183,500 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 1,032,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $541.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

