Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Neutral Rating from Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $357.62 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.65 and its 200-day moving average is $328.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

