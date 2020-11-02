Counterparty Market Capitalization Tops $3.00 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $2,677.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00008626 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,290.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.01947423 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00571393 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000532 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty's total supply is 2,615,254 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “What is XCP?XCP is the native token of Counterparty. It is a technical necessity for adding advanced features to Counterparty, which by nature require a protocol aware currency. Bitcoin can only be aware of BTC, while Counterparty can be aware of both BTC and XCP itself. This makes it possible to escrow funds, trade in a decentralized manner, and harness the full potential of programmable money. Note: It is a common misconception that XCP is a competitor to Bitcoin, when in fact it cannot exist without it. And even though XCP is not a traditional currency, it serves a steady and critical purpose within the Counterparty ecosystem. How was XCP launched?The supply of XCP was created in a process called ‘proof-of-burn’ that lasted from January 2nd to February 3rd 2014 (5000 Bitcoin blocks). During this period, anyone was able to exchange bitcoins for XCP automatically on a protocol level under the following conditions: Users sent their BTC to a verifiably unspendable Bitcoin address with no known private key. (1CounterpartyXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXUWLpVr) Each BTC was automatically exchanged for a number of XCP between 1000 and 1500, with more being rewarded the earlier the burn took place. The reward bonus decreased linearily with the block index. Each address was limited to 1 BTC. Since the BTC on the burn address will never be spendable again, they are considered destroyed or ‘burned’. The main advantage of using this process is to create an equal opportunity for all users, including the founders of the project. The result is that nobody started out with a pre-existing supply of XCP. This method is relatively rare in the crypto space, because it does not provide the founders with starting capital. This, however, means that it is a truly decentralized platform similar to Bitcoin’s proof-of-work system. A truly decentralized system without a crowdfunder has various advantages: Avoids issues with regulatory uncertainty and legal liability because there is no direct profit model, nor a central authority.Incentivises developers and users equally.Funds are never in the control of any 3rd party.Full transparencyZero pre-mineIs XCP an alt-coin or competitor to Bitcoin?No. XCP cannot exist without Bitcoin, as Counterparty extends the basic features of Bitcoin with proof-of-publication, oracle betting, decentralized exchange, automatic escrow, order matching, and smart contracts. Can more XCP be created?No. The supply of XCP is fixed, and decreasing because of fees being burned. What is XCP used for?XCP is the fuel for smart contracts. When smart contracts are running, fuel is used for each execution step. Appropriately enough, this fuel is burned(destroyed). This means that the supply of XCP is continously decreasing. However, the cost of fuel adjusts proportionally as the supply of XCP goes down, so that it cannot reach 0. XCP is always the easiest token to trade against, as it is represented across all exchanges that support Counterparty. It is also used for anti-spam fees when registering named tokens, and when making distribution payments to token holders. The betting system also uses XCP. “

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

