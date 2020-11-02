Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,762 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $20,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,196,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,342,000 after purchasing an additional 868,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,616,000 after purchasing an additional 117,547 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $85,145,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,470,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,702,000 after purchasing an additional 173,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $54,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

CUZ opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

