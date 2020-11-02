Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €135.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €152.07 ($178.90).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €126.35 ($148.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €146.37 and its 200 day moving average is €151.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

