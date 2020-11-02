Credit Suisse Group Trims Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Target Price to $86.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.56.

NYSE RL opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 148.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

