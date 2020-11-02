Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

NYSE:CPG opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $662.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 155.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 220.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 179,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

