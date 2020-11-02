Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Update

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 351,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRLBF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

