Critical Comparison: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp (OTCMKTS:CALB) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 13.13% 5.58% 0.66% Bank7 14.76% 8.15% 0.89%

California BanCorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Bank7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California BanCorp and Bank7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $53.33 million 2.08 $7.00 million N/A N/A Bank7 $52.99 million 1.58 $8.23 million $1.96 4.63

Bank7 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California BanCorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for California BanCorp and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank7 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bank7 has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.84%. Given Bank7’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Summary

Bank7 beats California BanCorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. The company has seven offices, including three banking offices in Lafayette, Fremont, and San Jose, as well as four loan production offices in Oakland, Walnut Creek, San Jose, and Sacramento. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans; and residential real estate loans, mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as ATM services. It operates through seven branches in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

