Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.89. Croda International has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIHY shares. Main First Bank upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

