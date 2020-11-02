Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.89. Croda International has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIHY shares. Main First Bank upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.