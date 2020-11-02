Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,072,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $156.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

