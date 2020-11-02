CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.13

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$3.73.
CSR Company Profile
Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.