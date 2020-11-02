CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.13

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$3.73.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

