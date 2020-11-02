CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Position Reduced by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.19% of CSW Industrials worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $727,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 167,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $50,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,698.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $188,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,047 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSWI opened at $85.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CSW Industrials Inc has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $89.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.36.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

