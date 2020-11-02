CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSX by 114.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,577,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of CSX opened at $78.94 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

