Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CUEN opened at $2.75 on Monday. Cuentas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.
Cuentas Company Profile
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.