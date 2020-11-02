Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

DRI stock opened at $91.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

