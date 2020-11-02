DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $12.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised DCP Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DCP Midstream by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCP opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.89. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

